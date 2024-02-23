In a move aimed at addressing the housing crisis in Dhi Qar province, Iraq's Council of Ministers has directed the completion of procedures for acquiring land for a new residential city project.

The directive, issued by Secretary-General Hamid Naeem Al-Ghazzi, comes in line with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's announcement of plans for several new residential cities across the country.

According to a statement released by Al-Ghazzi, the project will be built on an area of 8,000 acres and comprise 30,000 housing units. He said the project will be offered as an investment opportunity, to attract private sector participation.

