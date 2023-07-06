Iraq has started phase 2 of a post-war project launched in 2022 to build new roads and bridges and expand existing streets in the capital Baghdad in a bid to ease congestion, the official Iraqi news agency reported on Thursday.

Phase 2 of the project, which has attracted several companies, includes the construction of new causeways and bridges over Tigris River, the agency said, quoting Nabil Al-Saffar, a spokesman at the Construction and Housing Ministry.

Saffar said 80 percent of the project’s phase 1 has been completed, adding that it comprised 11 projects involving road and bridge developments in most parts of the capital.

“Phase 2 includes new bridges and causeways over Tigris…there will also be new road tunnel and expansion of existing roads in some areas…these projects are intended to tackle the problem of traffic congestion caused by population growth and a refugee flow into the capital due to the war.”

Saffar revealed that nearly 60 projects would be executed in three phases of the project and that several contracts would soon be awarded in phase 2.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)