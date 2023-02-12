Iraq has 1,031 stalled school projects across the country out of which 844 schools come under the Ministry of Education Project No. 1.

Ministry of Planning spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that across Iraq, 6,706 schools are in advanced stages of construction or completion.

He said there is a shortfall of 8,578 schools in primary, secondary and vocational stages, adding that field studies carried out by the Ministry identified contractual, technical and financial issues behind the stalling of projects and shortfall of schools in the OPEC member.

Ministry’s recommendations include monitoring of projects, providing security for contractors and construction workers, action against companies that have delayed the projects, and review of existing contracting models, the spokesperson said.

