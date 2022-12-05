Iraq is due to resume construction work on five stalled hospital projects in Baghdad after resolving the problems that delayed the projects.

Abdul -Zahra Al -Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim, chaired a meeting on Sunday of the committee charged with addressing the problems of stalled hospital projects, namely Al-Numan Hospital, Al-Nahrawan Hospital, Al-Fadhiliyah Hospital, Al-Hurriya Hospital, and Al-Shaab Hospital.

Al-Hindawi said the committee has been told to resolve all outstanding issues in seven days in cooperation with the consultants and the resident engineer’s departments to accelerate the pace of construction.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)