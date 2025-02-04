An international consortium of developers and investors including Global Ventures Group, Oxford Capital Group, Al Otaiba Investments and Zoser Capital Partners will convert Egypt's historic Mogamma Al Tahrir building into a luxury hotel.

Cairo House Egypt for Real Estate signed an agreement with Tourism Investment SAE and Marriott International to convert the historic government building into an Autograph Collection Hotel.

The Autograph Collection Hotel is expected to comprise 500 guestrooms and serviced apartments, along with multiple dining and entertainment options, a joint press statement said. The hotel is also anticipated to feature a rooftop swimming pool overlooking Tahrir Square with views of The Nile and the distant Giza Pyramids, and also include meeting and event space, a ballroom, an outdoor pavilion, a fitness center and spa.

The statement said the project will serve as an anchor and catalyst for The Sovereign Group of Egypt’s (TSFE) greater plan for revitalisation of downtown Cairo.

The statement didn't share details about project costs and completion timelines.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

