Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, has announced that work has begun at Marina Bay, a premium development located on Reef Island in the heart of Bahrain's capital Manama.

Developed by Infracorp, Marina Bay is a luxurious project project offering a host of amenities for residents and visitors alike, providing something for everyone. It offers an array of stunning villas, duplexes and penthouses, with the first three rows of the project already under construction.

The development boasts a prime waterfront location, offering residents breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and easy access to the yacht harbour and the capital’s vibrant attractions, it stated.

For the ongoing project, Infracorp said it has partnered with CCT (Cyprus Cybarco Tabet) JV which has an elite group of international consultants of the likes of AAP, Gulf House Engineering and cost consultants HAJ as members.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Majed Al Khan said: "We are thrilled to announce the commencement of works in Marina Bay, a project that will redefine waterfront living in Bahrain. Marina Bay embodies our dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability, aiming to establish a new benchmark for eco-friendly developments by seamlessly integrating the most advanced green technologies and sustainable practices into every aspect of design and construction."

"By reducing our carbon footprint and improving our operational efficiency, we aim to create a unique and exclusive living experience that not only benefits the residents of the project but also supports our long-term strategic goals of reducing carbon emissions, enhancing our environmental impact, and supporting the sustainable development goals, in line with the national efforts aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2060," he noted.

"The Marina Bay project is a prime example of our company’s commitment to responsible development and creating impactful and sustainable masterplans that improve the quality of life," he added.

