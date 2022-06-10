India has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for constructing the longest piece of road where bituminous concrete is laid continuously.

A 75-kilometre stretch of National Highway 53 broke the record in under five days, tweeted the country's Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The 75 km single lane road is estimated to be equivalent to 35 km of two-lane paved shoulder road and lies between the Amravati and Akola districts of Maharashtra.

"Amravati to Akola section is part of the national highway 53, which is an important east-west corridor. It connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat. It passes through a mineral-rich region of our country," Gadkari tweeted.

"I have been informed that nearly 35 per cent of work is completed on this stretch, from Amravati to Akola, and nearly 65 per cent in Akola to Chikli section. Therefore, with this achievement, there will be a great relief to commuters, the movement of traffic will be smooth, and the travel time will be reduced."

It was built by consultants from the National Highways Authority of India in collaboration with Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd and Jagdish Kadam.

The previous record was set by Qatar's Public Works Authority in Ashghal in 2019 for a 27.25-kilometre road that was part of the Al Khor Expressway, which was completed in 10 days.

