Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a key French producer of low carbon cement for building construction, has announced the groundbreaking of its first unit - H-KSA 1 - at Rabigh, Saudi Arabia. The new plant comes as part of its regional expansion strategy.

The foundation stone for the new production facility was laid following a licensing agreement with Shurfah Group, said a statement from Hoffmann Green Cement.

The deal includes building four Hoffmann units under an exclusive 22-year deal. These units will use the French group's clinker-free cement, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives.

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

A major global industrial player, Hoffmann Green Cement is committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023.

A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes per year, representing 3% of the French market.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, the co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "The laying of the foundation stone is a symbolic moment in any construction project. We are very proud to have reached this first milestone with our partner Shurfah, on schedule."

"Less than a year after signing the licensing agreement, the start of construction of H-KSA 1 marks our international deployment in support of the kingdom's ambitious “Vision 2030” project. We are delighted to participate in the decarbonization of the Saudi construction sector by building several of our units on their territory and marketing our 0% cement clinker," he stated.

Shurfah Holding Founder and Chairman Abdullah Al Majed said: "Decarbonizing our “smart cities” is a major challenge for Shurfah Holding and, more broadly, for Saudi Arabia. This partnership with Hoffmann Green is a natural fit with the Vision 2030 Plan, which strives to contribute to the sustainable development of the Saudi economy."

"We now look forward to continuing construction work to bring Saudi Arabia's first sustainable 0% clinker cement to market," he added.

