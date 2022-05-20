Arab Finance: Heliopolis Housing and Development (HHD) (HELI) is currently setting the final terms and conditions of the development of the 1,695-acre Heliopark project with Mountain View Egypt, according to a press release filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 19th.

The two companies are finalizing the details of the contract for implementing the first phase of the project spanning 740 feddans as per the book of specifications of the auction.

The final contracts of the project are expected to be signed within two months.

In December 2021, the board of directors of HHD approved the offer submitted by Mountain View, upon which the two companies will partner up to develop the 1,695-acre Heliopark project.

HHD is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as projects’ planning and supervising. This is in addition to the construction of houses, hotels, holiday resorts, and hospitals.