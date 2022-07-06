Saudi Arabia - HanmiGlobal, a leading South Korean construction project management company, has secured a 44 billion won ($34 million) order from Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) for a key project in Diriyah region of Saudi Arabia.

DGDA plans to build luxury villas, townhouses, community centers, resorts, hospitals and shopping centers by spending around $20 billion in Diriyah, the original home of the Saudi royal family, which is located on the northwestern outskirts of the Middle Eastern kingdom's capital of Riyadh, reported Korea Times.

As per the deal, HanmiGlobal said it will oversee the construction of residential and office buildings in the Diriyah South & Garden District.

Last month, the company won a 15.5 billion won order from Roshn, a state-run real estate developer in Saudi Arabia, to manage construction of a residential complex in Riyadh.

The Korean construction management firm has also been in charge of Saudi Arabia's Neom smart city project since last year, stated the report, citing its top official.

"Consecutively winning orders for large construction project managements, HanmiGlobal has created new opportunities in Saudi Arabia," said HanmiGlobal Chairman Kim Jong-hoon.

"We hope that we will be able to continue showing our excellence in construction management, and that the Korean government and domestic companies will team up to enter Saudi Arabia and perform well," he added.

