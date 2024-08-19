Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has responded to social media reports related to the Haima - Thumrait road dualization project.

The ministry said that in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the General Secretariat of the Tender Board, it issued tenders for the implementation of the remaining parts of the dualization of this road project, starting from Haima until Thumrait.

Necessary procedures are being completed to choose the appropriate company for the implementation of the 400 km road project.

The Ministry said that it is continuing to raise the efficiency of the transportation system in the Sultanate of Oman, including this strategic road.

This road project is a major one as it is used by a large number of tourists, especially during the Khareef season.

The Adam-Haima-Thumrait highway stretches 717.5km, of which 280km between Adam to Haima are dual carriageways.

The project is divided into three sections - phase 3 from Haima to Maqshin, a distance of 132.5km; phase 4, connecting Maqshin to Dawkah via Qitbit, a distance of 135km; and phase 5 from Dawkah to Thumrait, covering a distance of 132.7km.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

