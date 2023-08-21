GJ Properties, a UAE-based real estate developer, has launched Biltmore Sufouh Residence, a luxury hotel apartments project in Dubai.

The project is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, adjacent to the Al Sufouh community, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

The 44-storey tower will house 480 apartments and is expected to open its doors in 2025.

The cost of the project was not given.

New York-based Gary Greene Design has done the project's interiors, the statement added.

GJ Properties has delivered 16 real estate projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.