GJ Properties, a UAE-based real estate developer, has launched Biltmore Sufouh Residence, a luxury hotel apartments project in Dubai.
The project is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, adjacent to the Al Sufouh community, the developer said in a statement on Monday.
The 44-storey tower will house 480 apartments and is expected to open its doors in 2025.
The cost of the project was not given.
New York-based Gary Greene Design has done the project's interiors, the statement added.
GJ Properties has delivered 16 real estate projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
