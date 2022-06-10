Galfar Engineering and Contracting is the lowest bidder for the main construction contract for Public Authority for Special Economic Zones’ (OPAZ) Dual Carriageway for National Road NR 32 Phase 1 project at Duqm.

“The tender was issued on 15 June 2021 with the technical bid submission was on 3 October 2021. The financial bid submission was on 26 January 2022,” a second source told Zawya Projects.

Fifteen bidders had purchased tender documents, according to according to Oman Tender Board notice.

The notice listed bidders who had submitted financial bids as United Gulf Construction Co. ($292 million), China Communications Construction Company, ($218.13 million), Al Tasnim Enterprises ($225.4 million), Abu Hatim Co ($218.09 million), Serka Taahhut Insaat ($236.4 million), Galfar Engineering and Contracting ($190.33 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($223.06 million), Sinoma Middle East Contracting and Watanyiah United Engineering & Contracting.

The source said the project is slated for completion in fourth quarter 2025, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $350 million.

The commercial bids for the supervision consultancy services was submitted on 17 November 2021 and the list comprised of WS Atkins International ($6.5 million), National Engineering Office ($3.09 million), Dar Al Handasah ($7.09 million), Consulting Engineers AAW Partners ($3.02 million), Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy ($4.02 million), NESPAK and Partners ($4.5 million), Parsons International ($6.05 million), Arabtec Jardaneh International, Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers, Khatib Alami & Partners.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

