Iraq has signed agreements with four foreign companies to manage some of its hospitals as per a partnership system approved by the government recently, the Arab country’s Health Minister was reported on Thursday as saying.

Saleh Mahdi said the four firms are from Qatar, Turkey and Italy and they will provide “management, operation and maintenance services” to eight hospitals in the Southern Basra city, Najaf in central Iraq and other governorates.

In statements to the Iraqi News Agency, Mahdi did not name those firms but said more hospitals would have a similar management system.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

