A Qatari company has won a contract to manage a major Iraqi government hospital which comprises nearly 500 beds, officials said on Thursday.

Elegancia Group will manage, operate and maintain Nasiriyah Educational Hospital in the Southern Dhi Qar under a contract signed on Thursday, they said.

Iraqi Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi said he has signed the deal with the Elegancia Group as part of a cabinet decision to let foreign firms manage key hospitals in Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

