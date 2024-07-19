The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 7 to 11, reached QR 283,730,386, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR 35,021,022.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, and the areas of The Pearl Island, Fox Hill and Dafna.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from June 30 to July 4 exceeded QR 450 million.

