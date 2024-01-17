Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development has completed the first and second phases of Ajmal Makan City on the Sharjah Waterfront.

The first phase of Sun Island beach villas has been delivered, the developer said in a statement issued during its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2024).

More beach villas will be put up for sale this year.

Additionally, the developer has completed the initial phase of the Blue Bay Walk project, comprising six residential towers.

The project’s second and third phases are under construction and are expected to be finished by 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

