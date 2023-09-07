Jordanian developer Nobles Properties said on Thursday it has completed Phases 1 and 2 of Alshahd City 4 in the capital Amman.

The company, which was founded in Dubai 15 years ago, said it has also started on-the-map sales of houses in phase 3.

Nobles Properties General Manager Wael Qassim said the city comprises houses, parks, play fields and other facilities besides its infrastructure including roads, electricity, lighting systems, water sewage networks and a surrounding wall.

“The Company has offered competitive prices and easy repayment term that allows customers to pay interest-free installments for three years,” he said.

The Company’s Chairman Omar Ayesh said Alshahd City 4 comprises integrated services systems, adding that the firm intends to unveil new projects in real estate, tourism and industry.

Alshahd 4, Jordan’s largest private residential compound, is situated near the intersection of the Amman Development Corridor and the Airport Road and has an area of nearly 2.2 million square metres.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

