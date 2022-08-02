El-Batal Developments delivered three of its residential and commercial projects in Sixth of October City, Al-Obour, and the Fifth Settlement. It has also announced the launch of three other upcoming projects in Sheraton, the New Administrative Capital (NAC), and the Fifth Settlement.

The company announced the delivery of the Italian-style Rock Vera Project, which is located in the Fifth Settlement near prominent medical and educational institutions and commercial malls.

Moreover, the company announced the delivery of the Rock Eden Project that is located in the heart of Sixth of October City. The project encompasses the first open mall in Hadayek October.

Additionally, the company announced the delivery of its third fully finished project — the Asian-style Rock Ville Project, which is located in the Fifth District of Al-Obour and encompasses villas with large areas and integrated services.

Emad Doss — CEO and Managing Director of El-Batal Developments — stated that the company seeks to invest more into the Egyptian market in order to contribute to the urban development plan. El-Batal’s current investments amount to EGP 13bn, including EGP 3bn investments in 2022.

Moreover, the celebration witnessed the announcement of the launch of three new projects across Cairo. The first being the second phase of Rock Capital 1, which is considered the largest administrative office in the Government District of the NAC. The project’s capital amounts to EGP 3bn.

The second project is Rock Yard in Sheraton Heliopolis — which has an English theme — followed by the launch of Rock Gold Mall; the first specialised mall in gold jewellery in the Fifth Settlement.

