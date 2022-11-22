Egyptian developer Wadi Degla Developments has launched its 1.5 billion Egyptian pound ($61 million) Club Town new residential project in New Degla, Maadi, South Cairo.

The three-phase project spans an area of 70 acres, and includes 550 residential units, and a commercial area, the developer said in a press statement.

The delivery of Breeze, which forms Phase I of Club Town, is projected to take place between 2024 and 2026, the statement said.

The developer plans to deliver more than 1,500 units across its between 2022 and 2023.

(1 US Dollar = 24.55 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)