PHOTO
Egypt's Upwyde Developments has launched its 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($970 million) Jazebeya project, located in the 6th of October city, the company's CEO said.
Hany El-Refaie told Zawya Projects that the 40-acre project comprises residential, and commercial portions.
He added that the first phase includes 835 units with delivery expected to start by 2027.
El-Refaie said that Raef Fahmi Architects is the main consultant for the project.
(1 US Dollar = 30.92 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.