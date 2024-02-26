Egypt's Upwyde Developments has launched its 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($970 million) Jazebeya project, located in the 6th of October city, the company's CEO said.

Hany El-Refaie told Zawya Projects that the 40-acre project comprises residential, and commercial portions.

He added that the first phase includes 835 units with delivery expected to start by 2027.

El-Refaie said that Raef Fahmi Architects is the main consultant for the project.

(1 US Dollar = 30.92 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.