Egyptian developer SV Developments announced on Monday the launch A1 Tower mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital at a total investment of about 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($63 million).

The developer said in a press statement that the 14-storey tower would comprise of 350 units for offices, shops and clinics, and incorporates renewable energy and energy-saving features.

Further details weren’t shared, but the project’s consultants include Atef Khalil, Professor at Cairo University; Nasih Musleh, foundation and architecture consultant & Head of Civil Engineering Department, Benha University; Atef Ismail, consultant of the Iconic Tower project in the NAC, and Hossam Mansour, independent construction consultant.

(1 US Dollar = 18.86 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)