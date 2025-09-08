Egypt’s Qurtuba Developments plans to launch two real estate projects in East Cairo and Alamein City in 2026 as part of an expansion drive, its chairman said.

Mohamed Omar told Zawya Projects that the developer will roll out a 14-acre project in Fifth Settlement, East Cairo, and a 30-acre scheme in Alamein City by the summer of 2026.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s 3-billion-Egyptian-pound ($62 million) Nuzul Tower project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC). The 63-metre, 16-storey development will feature hospitality, office, and retail space and will be operated under the Halo brand by Dubai-based Time Hotels.

Qurtuba’s Chief Commercial Officer, Hussein Hawash, said construction of Nuzul Tower will begin in six months and be completed in 48 months. Archrete Engineering Consultancy is the lead consultant for the project.

Hawash also disclosed that the developer intends to expand further into the hospitality sector through partnerships with international operators. In July, he had said in a press statement that the company plans to launch six projects in the next two years across Egypt’s fourth-generation cities.

“We have already begun implementing this plan by acquiring prime plots in East Cairo and one of Egypt’s coastal cities,” he had said.

Qurtuba has delivered more than 50 standalone residential projects in New Damietta and New Cairo. Recent launches include the One Business Centre in New Mansoura City and a Nuzul-branded hospitality project in New Damietta.

(1 US Dollar = 48.58 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed & Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon and Sona Nambiar)

