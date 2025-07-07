Qurtuba Developments has announced the launch of a new expansion phase, backed by a strategic and diverse land portfolio across several fourth-generation cities. This comes as part of an ambitious plan to roll out six major projects over the next two years.

Dr. Hussein Hawash, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, stated that Qurtuba Developments has already begun implementing this plan by acquiring prime plots in East Cairo and one of Egypt’s coastal cities.

Hawash said that the company’s strong financial solvency enables it to make well-studied investments and strengthen its presence in promising urban areas.

“We are now embarking on a true phase of expansion—marked by geographic growth, strengthening our team, and launching new branches to foster closer connections with our clients and drive the company’s presence in new regions,” he added.

He noted, “Our new strategy builds on a strong track record of success. Since the company was founded by Eng. Mohamed Omar, Chairman of the Board, we have successfully developed and delivered more than 50 standalone residential projects in the Bait Al Watan area of New Damietta, in addition to a large number of ongoing projects in North Rehab and Bait Al Watan in New Cairo.”

He pointed out that as part of its expansion plans, the company has recently launched two distinctive projects: “One Business Center,” an integrated administrative and commercial development in the heart of New Mansoura City, and “Nuzul,” a unique hotel-style project in New Damietta.

He indicated that the company’s roadmap also involves expanding into hospitality sector in the near future, through partnerships with international firms, building on the notable success of the “Nuzul” hotel project in New Damietta.

Hawash concluded by stating that the company is committed to delivering fully integrated real estate projects that meet customer aspirations and keep pace with global developments in real estate development. Additionally, the expansion plan marks a new phase of growth built on clear and well-defined financial and strategic foundations.