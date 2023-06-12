Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting to discuss developments in the Islamic Cairo development project, on Sunday attended by several ministers and officials from various ministries and entities.

The meeting focused on the importance of preserving the historical and heritage buildings in the region, particularly the area between the mosques of Sayeda Nafisa and Sayeda Aisha, and the development of Salah Salem Street.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to overcome the challenges facing the area, such as the problem of groundwater and pollution resulting from haphazard construction, while also facilitating traffic flow in Cairo.

To achieve these goals, a project has been launched based on specific principles, including preserving historical and heritage buildings, maximizing the areas of Ahl Al-Albayt mosques, implementing squares, gardens, and parks, and protecting the area from encroachment. The state is committed to preserving the cultural heritage of this region and is working to provide a network of civilized roads to serve these efforts.

During the meeting, several problems and challenges in the area were discussed, including informal buildings, dilapidated buildings, the spread of street vendors, and the encroachment of informal markets. The state is intervening to deal with these issues and preserve the historical area. Additionally, experts have recommended removing the Sayeda Aisha bridge due to an increase in accidents, and the government is currently working on finding an alternative route to address traffic problems.

The discussion during the meeting also touched on the tombs being removed, and it was confirmed that an alternative will be built at the highest level, with the state covering the full cost of transport and procedures. The Cairo Governorate has already received a large number of ready tombs, and no archaeological cemetery will be removed.

