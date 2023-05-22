Palm Hills Development (PHD) and King’s School The Crown unveiled their brand new, 40,000-square metre campus in in 6th of October City, West Cairo on Monday.

The new campus is part of The Crown development within the Palm Hills October master plan.

The school scheduled to start operations in September 2023, PHD said in a press statement.

The EGX-listed PHD launched The Crown project within Palm Hills October in three phases with a total of 925 residential units, varying from standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments.

The company has delivered the first phase with a total of 260 residential units, in addition to launching the second phase, with a total of 420 residential units, the statement noted.

King’s School The Crown is part of the Inspired Education Group, which educates 70,000 students in over 80 schools worldwide.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)