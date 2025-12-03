Egypt’s ORA Developers announced on Sunday that enabling works have commenced on Bayn, its flagship coastal development located in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi.

The developer, owned by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, awarded a 142 million UAE dirhams ($39 million) enabling works contract to NMDC for the 4.8-million-square-metre (sqm) project ahead of construction of Phase 1, scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Phase 1 includes approximately 805 villas and townhouses, offering 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of 3-8 bedrooms residences spread across four gated clusters, the company said in a press statement.

Units will be delivered starting from December 2028.

ORA Developers has also opened dedicated showrooms for Bayn in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, and Jumeirah, Dubai, to showcase the project’s offerings, the statement added.

The first phase was initially planned to comprise 464 residences with a selection of three to five bedroom units.

The project, which was launched in February 2025, will eventually house 9,000 residences, including mansions, villas, townhouses, and apartments, a marina, a beach town, a business park, promenades, and a 100,000 sqm club house.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.