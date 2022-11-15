Egyptian developer Mountain View and Saudi Arabia’s Omar Kassem Alesayi Investment Group have signed a joint venture agreement to develop integrated communities and tourist resorts in the Kingdom.

The JV will focus opportunities in residential, retail and hospitality sectors in the Kingdom.

“At Mountain View, we take pride in developing 15 urban projects over the past 17 years, which has earned the trust of thousands of customers thanks to their innovative and unique designs,” chairman Amr Soliman said.

Alesayi Holding Group’s Member of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Omar Alesayi said the joint venture will contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing the house ownership of citizens to 70 percent by 2030.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

