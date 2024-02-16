Egyptian developer Menassat Developments has launched its 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($65 billion) Valory project in New Cairo, the company's chairman said.

Ahmed Amin Massoud told Zawya Projects that the mixed-use development is located in New Cairo over an area of 6,765 square metres, and comprises of offices, clinics and retail units.

He added that the five-storey project would be delivered after 36 months.

Massoud said that Menassat Developments owns three commercial projects named Podia tower in the New Administrative Capital, Eclipse project in the Fifth settlement, and Axel Project in New Cairo.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

