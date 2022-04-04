Manara Developments has completed 70% of construction works in the fourth phase of Bella Vento El Galala Resort.

The first phase is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2022. The resort will be at the forefront of tourist establishments ready for operation in El Galala city.

Mahmoud Omar, Managing Director of Manara Developments, said at the press tour organized by the company in Bella Vento to follow up on the latest developments on the ground that the resort is constructed over ​​65 feddans, with buildings taking up 20 percent of the total area, and approximately 80% dedicated to green spaces. The resort is making available all the basic services, he added.

Omar noted that the resort is in close proximity to all the basic services and facilities, such as hospitals, malls, schools, and supermarkets, which makes it perfectly suitable for residents year-round.

Bella Vento El Galala Resort has two different forefronts that cater to the taste of customers. The first phase overlooks the sea directly and consists of chalets and duplex villas and has the longest swimming pool in Ain Sokhna that stretches for 150 meters.

The second phase of Bella Vento El Galala Resort is built on the mountain. It is distinguished for its panoramic view of the sea and the international marina and comprises villas with private pools, a hotel, a commercial area and a clubhouse.

The chalets available in the first phase range in size from 90 sqm to 150 sqm. Duplex villas ​​220 sqm in size consist of a ground floor and a first floor with a private garden.

Manara Developments seeks to offer sustainable services to make the resort not a holiday retreat, but a permanent residence.

