Egypt-based Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding, plans to use green hydrogen to power its proposed Forbes International Tower.

Magnom Properties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France's Schneider Electric and US-based H2-Enterprises to explore the use of clean hydrogen to accelerate the zero carbon emission goals of the tower, according to the developer's press statement.

H-2's Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology will enable clean hydrogen produced from renewable waste to meet the tower's heating and other energy needs.

It said LOHC enables hydrogen to be stored, transported and released in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

The futuristic tower is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

Earlier, Schneider Electric had announced that it signed an MOU with H2-Enterprises to explore and develop innovative energy supply and management solutions in buildings.

Under the MOU, Schneider Electric will provide expertise and technical support in energy management, infrastructure, building automation, and related areas.

H2-Enterprises, on the other hand, will contribute its expertise and technologies in clean hydrogen production, storage, and conversion. This includes waste-to-hydrogen, hydrogen from solar and wind, Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC) for hydrogen storage and transport, renewables integration, and fuel cells.

