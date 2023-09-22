Egyptian developer Riyad Castle Development has completed 80 percent of its Valore El-Thawra mixed-use project in Misr El Gedida, Heliopolis, Cairo, the company's general manager said.

Waseem Taha told Zawya Projects that the six billion Egyptian pounds ($194 million) mixed-use project, spread over an area of 29,000 square metres, comprises of residential units, offices, shops and serviced apartments.

He added that the project would be finished within three years.

Taha said that they are planning to launch three new projects in the Fifth Settlement and Misr El Gedida in the coming period but didn’t elaborate.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

