Egypt’s El-Attal Holding announced on Monday the launch of its 7-billion Egyptian pound ($229 million) ‘West Leaves’ project, located in 6th of October City.

The 38-acre mixed-use development is El-Attal Holding’s first project in West Cairo, and includes residential, commercial, and office units, the company Chairman Ahmed Al-Attal said.

He said the project would have 31 buildings with low-rise residential units accounting for total built-up area of 120,000 square metres (sqm), commercial units totalling 30,000 sqm and offices at 17,000 sqm.

“Construction has already started, and the project will be delivered in five years,” he said, adding that Raef Fahmi is the design and engineering consultant for the project.

The project also includes eight towers that will house hotel apartments and a 200-key 5-star hotel.

Al Attal said management contract for the hospitality portion would be signed in the second quarter.

El-Attal Holding has a diverse portfolio that includes 28-acre Park Lane in the New Administrative Capital, 7-facre Bayside in Ras Sudr.

(1 US Dollar = 30.59 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

