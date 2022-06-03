Egypt's Deals investment Group (DIG) has launched two mixed-use projects in the New Administrative Capital's Downtown at a total investment of about 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million).

Both projects would be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Company chairman Hussein Salah told Zawya projects that 15-storey Track 14, which is being developed at an investment of 750 million pounds ($40 million), includes offices, clinics, and stores.

Vice Chairman Hany Helmy added that the 10-storey Track 10 would be developed at an investment of about 450 million pounds ($24 million), noting Hafez Consultants is the main consultant for both projects.

(1US Dollar = 18.63 Egyptian Pounds)

