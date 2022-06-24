Egypt’s Dahab Development is planning to begin delivery of its mixed-use project ITC Tower, located in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), by the fourth quarter of 2022 with full operations scheduled to start in March 2023.

Chairman Nader Adeeb Moawad told Zawya Projects that the 9-storey, 850 million Egyptian pound tower has been designed by Yasser Al Beltagy Architects while KAD will manage and maintain the facility after delivery.

"We have successfully completed about 40 percent of the construction of the tower, which will have a built-up area of 3,000 square metres (sqm) per floor. The project also includes 600 parking spaces," added board member Sherif Moawad.

The chairman said Dahab Developments is planning to launch a residential project in New Cairo or in the NAC, adding that it has delivered projects totalling 50,000 sqm of built-up area in New Cairo and the NAC to date.

(1 US Dollar = 18.78 Egyptian Pounds)

