Egyptian developer Ava Mina group has completed 30 percent of its 4.9-billion Egyptian pound ($255 million) ORO residential project in the New Administrative Capital, the company's sales director said.

Nabel Abdelbar told Zawya projects that ORO, spread over an area of about 38 acres, includes 26 buildings, 1,600 residential units, and a mall, and would be completed by 2025.

He added that ACE-Moharram Bakhoum is the main consultant of the project.

Abdelbar said that they have started construction of the 27-acre ORO residential project in Obour City. The 2-billion-pound ($104 million) project comprises 200 villas, and two malls, he said adding that it would complete by 2025.

Abdelbar also disclosed that the group is planning to launch new projects in Ain Sokhna and New Cairo.

(1 US Dollar = 19.21 Egyptian Pounds)

