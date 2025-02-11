Egyptian construction giant “Arab Contractors” has secured a new contract to undertake housing projects in Equatorial Guinea, as part of the country’s national plan to build 100,000 housing units.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, and his Equatorial Guinean counterpart, Clemente Ferreiro Villarino, the Minister of State for Public Works and Urban Planning.

El-Sherbiny confirmed that the projects will be executed under the direct supervision of the Egyptian Ministry of Housing. “Arab Contractors possesses significant capabilities and has carried out a number of distinguished projects in Equatorial Guinea,” the minister said. “We will place the agreed-upon projects under our direct supervision, and their execution phases will be visited and inspected, just as is currently done with the Tanzanian dam, which is being implemented by the Egyptian-Swedish consortium ‘Arab Contractors-Swedish Electric.’ We will visit it tomorrow.”

El-Sherbiny added that “Arab Contractors is working to expand its presence on the African continent to spread development and transfer expertise to our brothers in various countries where it operates.” The company aims to implement the Egyptian government’s directives by contributing to infrastructure, housing, and other projects to high standards, creating job opportunities for citizens in those countries, and working alongside their Egyptian counterparts, thereby strengthening relations between Egypt and African nations.

Ahmed El-Assar, Chairperson of Arab Contractors, stated, “Arab Contractors is present in 29 countries outside Egypt. Equatorial Guinea, in the west of the continent, is one of the most prominent success stories for Arab Contractors in implementing various projects.” He added that the company’s projects have created a developing environment, and achieved international standards with the vision of development in Equatorial Guinea.

Arab Contractors – Equatorial Guinea Limited was established in 2003 as an Egyptian-Guinean partnership. Since its inception, the company has gained the trust of the political leadership and the Guinean government due to the quality of its work and its commitment to deadlines. As a result, the company has been awarded three presidential medals from Equatorial Guinea in 2008, 2012, and 2015. Arab Contractors has become one of the most prominent examples of the distinguished relationship between Egypt and Equatorial Guinea.

The company’s total work volume since its establishment up to 2024 has reached approximately €1.5bn.

El-Assar pointed out that since its establishment, the company has implemented numerous projects, including:

The Nguema – Copoe Road

A road to reach the summit of Mount Pico, including the construction of a church and associated accommodation

The construction of 1,000 housing units in Fish Town, along with service buildings, roads, and drainage, water, and electricity networks

The main Sipopo Road

A meeting hall and a corniche overlooking the ocean, plus a helicopter landing pad

The construction of a drinking water treatment plant in Malabo, including supply and fire extinguishing networks for the city

The construction of two arrival and departure halls at Malabo International Airport

The construction of the King Akaliong Road

The upgrade of the Mitomo-Kojo Road

The construction of a camp in the Bata area

The construction of a sewage treatment plant in Malabo

The Azok-Akasi Road (60km long)

The internal roads of the Simo area (Phase 1: 26km, Phase 2: 11.5km) in Malabo

The construction of 13 buildings in the camp in Malabo

The construction of a camp in Mongomo

The urban development of 9 villages in Malabo and in the continental part of the country

The implementation of a medium-voltage power line

He confirmed that work is currently underway on projects in Malabo, including the internal roads of the Simo area (Phase 2) with a length of 11.5 km, including rainwater drainage. There are also ongoing projects to develop the general site of the Riaba farm area (Phase 5), the general site of the Alegri area (Phase 1), the construction of fences with a length of 650 metres, and the operation and maintenance of the drinking water treatment plant for the city of Malabo with a capacity of 21,000 cubic metres per day.

In the continental region of Equatorial Guinea, Arab Contractors is implementing a number of projects, including the construction of the Azok-Akasi Road (60 km long), the Imbini city road and electricity project (11 km long), the internal roads for the city of Kojo and the city of Kojo2 with a total length of approximately 21 km, and the Andong-Bedu Road.

El-Assar affirmed that Arab Contractors continues to expand its operations in Equatorial Guinea to achieve the vision of sustainable development in Equatorial Guinea and to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of construction and development.

