Egypt - Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has reported a strong performance in 2024, surpassing its annual sales target by achieving EGP 32.5bn compared to the projected EGP 30bn.

The company also delivered 2,500 residential units this year and plans to hand over an additional 1,500 units in 2025. Looking ahead, Al Ahly Sabbour aims to generate EGP 32bn in sales next year, backed by an ambitious EGP 10bn investment plan to accelerate construction and development across its projects.

During a recent press conference, the company announced new partnerships with leading global and local firms to enhance its developments. Egyptian infrastructure giant EJAB has been contracted to commence infrastructure works for the KEEVA project, with an investment of EGP 1bn. Additionally, Al Hazek Constructions has successfully completed the first phase of KEEVA. For the Alaire project, Build Tec has been assigned to develop infrastructure and roadworks following its successful execution of L’Avenir in Mostakbal City. Meanwhile, construction firm ICON will handle the exterior walls and gates for Alaire, Woodwalks, Rare, and The Ridge, ensuring high-quality standards.

Several of Al Ahly Sabbour’s key projects have reached significant milestones. The Green Square project has been fully delivered, while L’Avenir is 100% constructed, with 60% of units already handed over and the remaining deliveries scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2025. The first batch of Alaire deliveries is set for 2025, while the first phase of the GAIA project has been completed, with Phase 2 deliveries beginning in summer 2025 and full completion expected by summer 2026. In the KEEVA project, Phase 1 deliveries will start by the end of 2025.

As part of its regional expansion strategy, Al Ahly Sabbour has launched Wadi Zaha in Sultan Haitham City, Oman, while maintaining a strong focus on Egypt’s real estate sector. The company will begin 2025 with two major project launches. SUMMER VIBES, the second phase of the SUMMER project in the North Coast, will feature 1,728 residential units with a total investment of EGP 10.5bn. Chalets will range from 88 sqm to 134 sqm, some offering private gardens or rooftop terraces. Positioned near a central lagoon, the phase will also include a boutique hotel, retail outlets, entertainment zones, and dining options. To ensure world-class quality, Al Ahly Sabbour is partnering with a globally renowned beach design consultancy to develop SUMMER’s private beach.

In parallel, the company is expanding its AT-EAST project in Mostakbal City with a new release valued at EGP 2bn. The development will feature 700 residential units, including villas, apartments, and penthouses, with sizes ranging from 65 sqm to 160 sqm.

Commenting on the company’s growth and vision, Ahmed Sabbour, Chairperson and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour, stated: “As we enter 2025, we embark on a new chapter—expanding our projects with new phases that align with our vision of creating vibrant, distinguished communities that meet the aspirations of our clients and future generations while contributing to Egypt’s Vision 2030 urban development strategy.”

This latest expansion reaffirms Al Ahly Sabbour’s commitment to driving innovation in Egypt’s real estate market while pursuing new opportunities regionally.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

