Egyptian private developer Al Ahly Sabbour Developments announced on Sunday the launch of ‘The Iconic Tower,’ the tallest structure within its Wadi Zaha development in Madinat Sultan Haitham, Oman.

The two-tower complex comprises 250 units, including a luxury hotel and hotel apartments under the Villa Coconut brand, developed in partnership with TLT Concepts. It also features high-end residential apartments, according to a press statement issued by the developer.

The statement didn't disclose the value of the project, its height or completion timelines but local english language newspaper Oman Observer reported on Sunday that construction of the tower is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with completion expected within three to three and a half years.

The press statement said the Iconic Tower project also includes commercial spaces with shops, restaurants, and cafes, as well as leisure amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and walking path. It said the two towers are connected by a skybridge, forming a distinctive architectural gateway between the city and the main wadi.

Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahli Sabbour said Wadi Zaha has achieved approximately 80 percent of its annual sales target of 28 million Omani rials ($73 million) for 2025, making it the highest-selling project in Madinat Sultan Haitham. Total investments in the project have reached around OMR 90 million ($234 million).

Wadi Zaha is one of the three major projects that Al Ahly Sabbour is developing in Madinat Sultan Haitham, the other two being Wadi Safa, and Wadi Tala, representing a combined investment of approximately OMR 440 million ($1.14 million). The three developments span 100 acres and include more than 3,500 residential units, with Wadi Zaha alone offering 950 units.

