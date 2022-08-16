Egyptian developer Adva Developments is planning to start construction of its AdVida residential villa project in the green belt area of New Sheikh Zayed city, West Cairo by September 2022 at an investment of about 250 million Egyptian pounds ($13 million).

Company's chairman Ahmed Elshennawy told Zawya Projects that the five-acre, 30-villa project, will be completed after three years, and also include entertainment and commercial areas.

Cairo-based Integration Egypt is the lead consultant and architect of the project.

Elshennawy said the company is planning to launch a villa project in New Sheikh Zayed city, spread over an area of 20 acres, in the second quarter of 2023 at an investment of about one billion pounds ($52 million), adding that the project is in the design stage.

(1 US Dollar = 19.13 Egyptian Pounds)

