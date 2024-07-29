A partnership between the Saudi unit of Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction Saudi, Riyadh-based El Seif Engineering Contracting and China Harbour Engineering Arabia has won a construction contract for the Port of NEOM in Oxagon.



The project scope includes an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for developing Port of NEOM’s container terminal 1 and the marine services area (MSA), Hassan Allam Holding said in a statement on Sunday.



The contract includes the design and construction of MSA and T1 buildings, as well as the infrastructure and entrance zone to the new terminal, which is set to open in 2025.



No financial details were disclosed.



The Port of NEOM will provide container, general cargo, bulk, and roll-on/roll-off ferry services.



Additionally, the port’s strategic location provides global and regional connectivity to support the Kingdom’s maritime and economic ambitions in line with Vision 2030.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

