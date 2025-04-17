UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has achieved a key milestone with the sale of 75% of the released units at its recently launched residential tower - Azizi Arian - in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

As one of the few freehold residential properties in the area, the project offers investors the opportunity to own a home in the heart of one of the world’s largest free zones and the region’s biggest port, with seamless access to key destinations in the city, stated the developer.

The development features a range of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments that blend contemporary exteriors with modern interiors tailored to today’s discerning homeowners.

Azizi Arian also boasts community-focused amenities, such as a cinema, clubhouse, swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a dedicated children’s play area, and ample parking - all aimed at creating an engaging and enriching environment, said the Dubai group.

Among the 52 represented nationalities, Emiratis account for the largest share at 23%. Investors from Western and European countries - namely the UK, US, Italy and Germany - comprise 30%, while those from South Asia, notably India and Pakistan, make up 15%.

Buyers from the GCC and Mena including Tunisia, Egypt, and Lebanon represent 7%, while the rest are distributed amongst the other nationalities, thus reflecting Azizi Arian's broad appeal to a global clientele, it stated.

Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "We are thrilled with the outstanding sales performance of Azizi Arian, with 75% of the released units sold within just a few months of its launch. This success demonstrates the strong demand for well-connected, thoughtfully designed homes and the continued trust our investors and end users place in us."

"Situated in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Azizi Arian embodies our commitment to developing lifestyle-oriented communities in key growth corridors. We now look forward to progressing with its timely construction while upholding our high quality standards," he stated.

Located next to Jebel Ali Metro Station and Sheikh Zayed Road, the property offers residents proximity to hotspots such as the Palm Jebel Ali, numerous resorts and beaches, Dubai Marina and JBR, Expo City Dubai, and other prime leisure and business hubs, all within a 20-minute drive.-TradeArabia News Service

