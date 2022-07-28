Arab Finance: Egypt is currently building the first eco-friendly building at Borg El Arab International Airport in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), according to an official statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 26th.

The new project is part of the ministry’s strategy to turn Egyptian airports into eco-friendly airports through the use of clean and renewable energy to help in reducing carbon emissions and pollution.

This comes in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar and the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Oka Hiroshi have discussed the latest updates on the project and mulled over ways to strengthen ties between the two countries in the aviation field.