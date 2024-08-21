Several Egyptian cement companies have submitted requests to the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA), seeking renewal of the decision to cut production capacity by 10% for quantities allotted to the local market without exporting, an official at ECA told Asharq Business.

The official noted that they are currently evaluating the submitted requests to ensure they meet the needed requirements.

On August 20th, it was reported that Egypt’s cement prices rose by 20% since August 1st after cement producers cut their production.

