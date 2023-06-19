France-based global engineering consultancy Egis announced on Monday that it has signed a consortium agreement with Egyptian real estate developer GV Group to provide consultancy services for the Groups’ hospitality portfolio which includes hotel, leisure, and tourism projects.

Egis' scope of services includes providing consultancy services to elevate, develop and restore hospitality projects in the portfolio including luxury hotels, serviced apartments, sports and retail venues, and historical touristic venues, the firm said in a press statement.

Additionally, Egis will bolster GV's development efforts by providing comprehensive commercial and technical services.

The portfolio includes:

White Sand – North Coast in Alexandria

380 branded serviced apartments (380 keys), 180 seafront hotel keys and hotel apartments, a 5-star hotel in Mount Cairo, Katameya

Branded serviced apartments, villas, and lodges, a hotel in Times Square, Port Said

Zamalek Boutique Hotel renovation: 30 rooms

Sultan Beach Hotel – Hurghada: 314 rooms

La Rosa Waves Hotel – Hurghada : 250 rooms

Badawia Resort – Marsa Allam: 200 rooms

El Sayadeen Village – Nuweiba: 99 rooms

Salah El Din – Taba: 114 rooms

Salah El Din Historic Citadel Leisure destination

The collaboration will leverage the specialised knowledge of Egis' subsidiary, Voltere by Egis, in hospitality consulting and strategies to optimise the hotel suite and enhancing marketing strategies to give the GV brand further exposure within the industry and on an international scale.

"We are delighted to join forces with Egis and Voltere in this exciting venture. Their extensive experience and knowledge in the hospitality sector make them an ideal partner for our ambitious projects," said Sherif Hamouda, CEO of GV Group.

Mohammad Ben Messoud, Egypt's Country Managing Director for Egis said the firm is thrilled to continue its successful partnership with GV Group in a new area.

“Through our specialised business line, Voltere by Egis, we are confident in our ability to drive the development of GV Group's hotel portfolio," he said.

In August 2022, Egis and GV Developments had signed an MOU for the development of Tarboul Industrial City project.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

