Egypt: GV Developments, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, signed an MOU with Egis, the international group in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, for the development of Tarboul Industrial City.

The MOU signed by Sherif Hammouda, Chairman of GV Developments and the Managing Director of Egis in Egypt, Sameh Atalla, comes within a framework partnership agreement between the two entities across a number of various real estate and hospitality projects and several activities.

Tarboul Industrial City is located in Giza and is spread over 109 million m², with every area aimed at serving the purpose of sustainable production. Tarboul aims to develop a green, smart and livable industrial city in the heart of Egypt’s trade area. The industrial city is aligned with Egypt’s 2030 Vision across various aspects including: creating integrated and sustainable ecosystems, improving the quality of life and living standards of Egyptians, a competitive and diversified economy and more.

Chairman of GV Developments commented: “We are happy about our partnership with Egis and their extensive experience in multiple fields in engineering consulting and project management across all engineering sectors.

Having Egis involved in the Tarboul Industrial City project reflects the project’s attractiveness as the first sustainable, smart industrial city in Egypt.”

GV Developments is one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers responsible for multiple large projects across the country including, White Sands, Times Square Port Said and Tarboul Industrial City. Additionally, they are involved in multiple waste to energy projects.

“We believe this partnership marks the beginning of a successful journey of collaborations that has a positive impact on the Egyptian economy. GV developments’ vision for Egypt’s’ future falls in line with Egis’ ambition of creating solutions for a green and sustainable future on a world-wide scale,” said Sameh Atalla, the Managing Director of Egis in Egypt.

Egis has worked in Egypt since 2001 and has completed several key projects across multiple sectors including rail, water structures, energy, aviation and building projects as well as urban and mobility projects. Currently, Egis is working on Cairo Metro Line 2,3 and 6, the Alexandria Raml Tram, Cairo Festival City – Aura & Living Stream 3, Porto New Cairo and more.

-Ends-

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors.

We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 17,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cuttingedge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting over 2,000 employees. Egis in the Middle East ranked 6th in the ENR Rankings for 2022 in the International Design Firms category. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

About GV Developments

GV Developments is committed to establishing strong, stable and successful communities with life-lasting bonds. We are dedicated to provide the highest quality and latest technologies within our developments all over Egypt. Therefore, enriching people’s lives and aspirations, contributing to a better tomorrow. GV Developments sharpens its vision to bring alive its client’s aspiration of ultimate living with high-quality residential, leisure, and commercial developments. Focusing on the social, economic, and environmental welfare; providing an unmatched real estate experience.

