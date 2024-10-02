France-headquartered Egis announced on Wednesday that it has been appointed as lead engineering consultant for 10 billion UAE dirhams Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion project, located at Expo City Dubai.

As part of this ambitious plan, Egis, as the lead engineering consultant, will leverage its extensive expertise in delivering world-class infrastructure projects to contribute to the

The project involves the development of the largest purpose-built exhibition venue of its kind in the region, spanning 1.2 kilometres, and include 180,000 square metres of exhibition space.

Egis will provide architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design services as well as value engineering, sustainability, compliance with statutory and legal requirements, and integration of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to ensure precision in project execution.

Amer Al Farsi, Assistant Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) said the DEC expansion is aligned with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and builds on DWTC’s existing regional leadership and world-class event hosing facilities

"The DEC masterplan will see the venue expanded over three strategic phases which will bring the total amount of indoor exhibition space to 180,000 sqm, featuring 26 halls on a single contiguous level that spans 1.2km, with the ability to hold one mega event or multiple events simultaneously. Upon completion, DEC will be the largest, purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the wider region and will solidify Dubai’s standing as one of the top three global destinations for tourism and business, reinforcing the city’s role as a model of innovation and opportunity on the global stage."

Gurminder Sagoo, Country Managing Director of UAE, Egis, said the company will working in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre and their appointed contractor to deliver a fast-tracked sustainable design solution that is future ready.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

