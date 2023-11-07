Leading developers Dutco and Ellington have announced the launch of a new waterfront project - One River Point - at Business Bay in Dubai, that houses a collection of 295 residences with a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

This comes on the back of the strategic alliance announced earlier this year to develop several premium residential developments in major communities extending well beyond Dubai and the UAE.

Dutco, established in 1974, is a leading conglomerate with operations in real estate, construction, luxury hospitality, trading, and energy. Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer.

Set for completion in the second quarter of 2027, One River Point promises to be a jewel in the heart of the thriving Business Bay neighborhood offering its residents a truly unparalleled living experience, said the developers.

Built on the foundation of contemporary aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, the development will house a collection of 295 design-led studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three, and four-bedroom penthouses in addition to exclusive four-bedroom duplexes equipped with private pools.

Beyond exceptional living spaces, One River Point offers a host of key amenities catering to the wellness-oriented and sophisticated lifestyle of its residents.

Apart from two resort-style infinity pools and a dedicated children’s pool, the building will also feature a fitness studio with provision for adult climbing as well as a yoga studio with a virtual trainer on the projector screen.

Moreover, residents will also have access to an immersive experience room with a full projector screen, outdoor and indoor kids’ play areas, a pets’ wash and play area, open terraces, the duo said.

All residences will boast panoramic vistas of iconic Dubai landmarks, such as the Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab, they added.

Dutco Group CEO Nelson Gibb said: "The launch of One River Point marks the onset of our long-term partnership with Ellington Properties and realisation of our shared vision to further elevate the value proposition of major residential communities like Business Bay."

"We are confident that One River Point with its magnificent inventory and distinctive amenities will receive a strong response from both our current and prospective audiences," he added.

Elie Naaman, Co-Founder & CEO (International) at Ellington Properties, said: "As we continue to deliver aspirational and design-led addresses in prime neighbourhoods of Dubai, our strategic partnership with Dutco with their wealth of experience in real estate is further strengthening our endeavour to provide high-quality lifestyles and long-term value to more communities in the city."

"The launch of One River Point marks a significant step forward in our expansion plan under the Dutco Ellington brand," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).