Dubai-based Samana Developers announced on Monday the launch of the 855 million UAE dirhams ($233 million) ‘Samana Ivy Gardens 2’ project in Dubailand.

The 35-storey residential project is the Samana’s second project within the Dubai Land Residence Complex, and features climate-resilient design, the developer said in a press statement.

The 843-unit tower is scheduled for completion and delivery in November 2027, the statement added.

The project, which will have a built-up area of 1.5 million square feet, will comply with Dubai Municipality’s Green Building Regulations, the statement said.

Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, said. “We are witnessing a growing trend of environmental and economic sustainability. We make sure that these two aspects are maintained in design and construction with an individual focus on each element of nature to maintain a healthy environment.”

The statement said emphasis would on achieving resource efficiency in terms of energy, water, and materials whilst reducing the impact on human health and the environment throughout the building’s lifecycle by using, for example, vegetation to mitigate the impact of hot climate and recycled wastewater for irrigation.

The project has a dedicated floor in the centre of the building housing a spa and sauna, a kids' play area with a mini pool, a yoga and meditation area, a gym, cinema, indoor golf, telescopes for star gazing and other amenities.

“With this approach, our designs, quality and affordable luxury attracted several awards in the UAE and beyond,” said Farooq.

The Ivy Garden 2 has eight road-facing retail units located on the ground floor, and offers a 8.5-year payment plan.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.