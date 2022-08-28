DUBAI, 28th August, 2022 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that 55 percent of the construction had been completed at the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project situated between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid bin Al Waleed Street and Al Ghubaiba Street. The project links with the Northern side of the Infinity Bridge (Al Shindagha Bridge).

"The project is implemented in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop Al Shindagha corridor to match the extensive development of the area and meet the urbanisation needs in future," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

"The Falcon Interchange Improvement Project is part of Al Shindagha Roads Corridor Improvement Project, which extends 13 km along Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street. Upgrading the Falcon Interchange will ensure free traffic movement across Al Shindagha Corridor (Al Khaleej and Al Mina Streets) and step up the intake of both streets. It will also enhance traffic safety, provide entry/exit points for Rashid Port, and provide more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the area," Al Tayer said.

"The contractor has completed the construction works of the main Northern bridge at the junction, the link with the Infinity Bridge and Deira side of Al Shindagha Tunnel, and the link with the improved junctions of Sheikh Rashid Street. 25 percent of the construction has been completed in the tunnel from Khalid bin Al Waleed Street to Al Mina Street. Construction is underway on the Southern main bridge as well as for the stormwater drainage system. The capacity of bridges and tunnels under the project amount to 28,800 vehicles per hour," he continued.

"The project includes the construction of two bridges along Al Khaleej Street. The first bridge extends 750 m Northwards, and the second one stretches 1,075 m Southwards. The bridges are comprised of 6 lanes in each direction with a capacity of up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Construction also includes a one-lane bridge extending 250 m for right-turn from Khalid bin Al Waleed Street to Al Khaleej Street with a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per hour, and the construction of a two-lane 500m tunnel for left turns from Khaled bin Al Waleed St to Al Mina St capable of handling 3,200 vehicles per hour in addition to a surface signalised junction linking Al Khaleej with Al Ghubaiba and Khaled bin Al Waleed Streets. The project includes other works like pavements, lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network and irrigation systems," Al Tayer explained.

